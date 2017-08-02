2 suspects arrested, 1 shot after allegedly attacking Tarrant pawn shop employees

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Three suspects are facing charges after Tarrant Police tell CBS 42 they went into Scott’s Jewelry & Pawn and got into a physical confrontation with an employee and the manager.

Lt. Larry Rice tells us one of the suspects got a brick and busted out the glass in the store’s front door. Rice says the suspects attacked the manager, and the fight eventually ended up with everyone uotside in the parking lot.

One suspect allegedly went to their car and reached for a gun inside. Rice says the manager, who was armed, saw them and shot the suspect. The suspect who was shot was transported to UAB Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. The other two suspects are in custody.

Rice tells us charges are pending against all three suspects. The store manager and employee were treated for minor injuries.