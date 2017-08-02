21 year old shot at gas station on Greensboro in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide is investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot at a gas station in the 2200 block of Greensboro in Tuscaloosa.

The victim was shot in the arm and torso, and is expected to be okay Capt. Kip Hart tells CBS 42’s Jack Royer.

Hart says they are following several leads and feel an arrest will be made shortly. They are looking for two suspects. Hart says there is surveillance video from the gas station of the shooting.

Hart emphasized they believe this is an isolated incident between the suspects and victim, not random. If you know anything about the case, you’re asked to contact Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide or Crime Stoppers anonymously.