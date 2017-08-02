Eye on Eclipse: How to find certified solar eclipse glasses

The sun is powerful and can damage your eyes. There’s even a higher risk of damage during a solar eclipse so if you want to look directly at it, you must use certified solar eclipse glasses. Here’s what you need to know.

Only get solar eclipse glasses that are ISO 12312-2 rated. Also look for a “CE” designation.

Do not use glasses that are scratched. Throw them away.

You can use #14 welder’s glass but otherwise do not use anything other than approved solar eclipse glasses to look directly at the sun.

If you are around children, make sure they are not putting their eyes at risk.

Do not use regular sunglasses.

Do not think that layering many sheets of dark tinting will be safe. It is not.

Do not look at the sun directly through an optical viewfinder on your camera or binoculars or a telescope because the light will be further magnified on your eyes.

The sun may damage a digital camera sensor so purchase a solar eclipse filter for your camera too if you plan to take professional pictures.

Viewer Andy Norris tweeted us, saying you can find certified glasses at Walmart:

Viewer Linda Howard Ross commented on our Facebook Live where we unboxed our own eclipse gear–she says you can also get them at Lowes.

Have you found certified solar eclipse glasses at a local store? Message us on Facebook and we’ll add them to this story.