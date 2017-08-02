Libraries giving away free solar eclipse glasses

More than 7,000 libraries around the country are giving away free solar eclipse viewing glasses. Some of the libraries around Central Alabama will have eclipse viewing activities for those that want to participate, but you can still receive these glasses for no cost even if you don’t plan attend the viewing events. Here’s a list of libraries in our area giving away eclipse viewing glasses:

North Shelby Public Library

Homewood Public Library

Birmingham Public Library, Smithfield Branch

Oneonta Public Library

Gadsden Public Library

Contact one of these libraries if you’d like to reserve your pair of glasses. The eclipse occurs on August 21st shortly after 1:30 in the afternoon.