Man accused in Trussville drive-by shooting free on bond

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors are feeling nervous in a Trussville subdivision, after a man accused of a drive-by shooting in the area bonded out of jail.

According to Trussville Police, Jeremy Harris, 25, fired several shots at a house on the 200 block of Wimberly Drive in the Tutweiler Farms subdivision.

Lt. Eric Rush said Harris drove past the house and sprayed it with bullets on July 24, while children were inside.

No one was hurt.

According to Rush, Harris bought something on a mobile app from the man living in the house on Wimberly, and was upset that he could not get a refund.

Two days later, Trussville Police arrested Harris and charged him with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building, a Class B felony.

Harris was taken to the Jefferson County Bail, where Rush said he posted his $10,000 bond and was free to go within 12 hours.

“I think $10,000 bond is very weak,” said a neighbor in Tutweiler Farms, who did not want to be identified. “It almost has no impact on the situation.”

That neighbor, and others, worry that Harris poses a threat to their community.

“There (are) a lot of small children in this neighborhood,” said Melissa Howell, who works from her mother’s home on Wimberly Drive. “I don’t feel that those type of individuals should be let back out so quickly.”

Rush agrees with the neighbors. In an email to CBS42, Rush wrote, “I feel that the bond amount should fit the crime but there seems to be a lot of disparity in that area. I understand that the jails are overcrowded but this was a very dangerous act this person committed. The people that should really be upset are the residents of the neighborhood where this crime occurred.”

In Alabama the recommended bond range for a Class B felony is $5,000 to $30,000.

According to Danny Carr, Jefferson County’s District Attorney Pro Tem, Harris’ bond was set by the magistrate’s office.

The magistrate’s office would not comment.