Nick’s Kids donates over $500,000 to Tuscaloosa area charities

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — During the annual luncheon held on the eve of fall camp, Nick and Terry Saban handed out over $500,000 to 150 Tuscaloosa charities from fundraising efforts through Nick’s Kids Foundation. With this year’s donation, the foundation has surpassed $7 million in total contributions.

Nick’s Kids was founded in 1998 while Saban was still coaching at Michigan State.

“It started out as kind of a small thing at Michigan State with Tom Izzo and Ron Mason,” Saban said before the luncheon Wednesday. “When we came here, it just kind of exploded to where we were able to contribute more, other people were able to willing to support Nick’s Kids than ever before.”

Nick’s Kids was created in memory of Saban’s father, Nick, Sr., and is a 501c3 organization. Over the years in Tuscaloosa, the foundation has supported Habitat for Humanity, the YMCA of Tuscaloosa, and built multiple playgrounds, among other things.

To learn more about Nick’s Kids, you can visit their website here.

