Tickets for Bama-FSU starting at $700 each

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — Going to see the Crimson Tide take on FSU at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta could cost you a pretty penny. Ticket prices on StubHub.com are starting around $700 a piece right now.

Tickets haven’t been released for sale yet to the public, which means those prices could drop in the coming weeks.

“A season ticket holder might throw out a really high price. If they sell it for that, great. If they don’t, they’ll just go to the game,” Candice Carden with Ttown Tickets said. “So that usually makes prices a lot higher before tickets are actually in hand.”

Construction isn’t even fully completed on the stadium ahead of the September 1st game. Tickets actually being released for sale could drive down prices once trading actually begins.

“Do I think prices are going to stay where they’re at right now? Probably not,” Carden added. “I do think it’s a big ticket game and you’re going to have to pay a good bit to get in.”

Tickets are expected to be released to season ticket holders and other ticket holders on August 10.