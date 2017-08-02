Walker County Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘endangered’ Dora man missing since July 23

Published:

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Dora man last seen on July 23.

According to officials, 34-year-old Shaun Miles Lavigne was last seen with a small brown and white puppy in the area around TJ’s Store, headed in the direction of the City of Dora.

Although they do not believe there is foul play, his disappearance is considered endangered.

Lavigne is 5’11” with strawberry blonde hair. He is 170 lbs and has a scar on his right elbow and in the center of his forehead.

If anyone has information please contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Department at 205-302-6464.

