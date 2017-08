BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a late night shooting that left one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The incident happened on 23rd Street near South Town Village. According to police, the victim was shot in the leg.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is under investigation.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.