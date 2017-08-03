Alabama Democratic Conference endorses Doug Jones for U.S. Senate

(WIAT) — The Alabama Democratic Conference is endorsing U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones.
The ADC has traditionally been an influential player in state politics. The winner of the Democratic primary will face the Republican nominee in December.
