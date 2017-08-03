Alabama opens fall camp with first practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) — The University of Alabama football team opened its 2017 training camp on Thursday afternoon with a two-hour practice in helmets and shorts on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Thursday began a series of 25 practices for the Crimson Tide as it prepares for the season-opening contest with No. 3 Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The matchup between the Tide and Seminoles is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Alabama returns 13 starters in 2017 to a squad that is the top-ranked team in the Amway Preseason Coaches Poll released earlier today. The Crimson Tide has put together at least 10 wins in nine consecutive seasons with four national championships (2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015) and five SEC titles (2009, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

Camp opened at 2:30 p.m. CT with the entire squad taking part in drills during the two-hour practice. Head Coach Nick Saban then met with the media at the end of Thursday’s practice. The Tide will follow today’s session with a 2:30 p.m. practice on Friday before Saturday’s annual Fan Day inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The team’s 2:30 p.m. practice on Saturday is open to the public with players and coaches available for autographs following practice at approximately 4:45 p.m. for 45 minutes.

