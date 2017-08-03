Alabama ranked preseason #1 in coaches poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The 2017 preseason coach’s poll was released Thursday morning and Alabama opens as college football’s favorite. The Crimson Tide earned 49 first place votes, Clemson was second with 7 first place votes – although the Tigers were ranked 5th. Auburn is 13th.

The Big Ten has four teams in the top 10, while the ACC and Pac-12 have two, and the SEC has only one. However, the SEC has more teams in the top 25 (six) than any other conference. The ACC and Big 12 rank second with five each, followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 (four) and AAC (one).

Here’s a full list of the 2017 Preseason Coach’s Poll:

1 Alabama (49) 2 Ohio State (5) 3 Florida State (4) 4 USC 5 Clemson (7) 6 Penn State 7 Washington 8 Oklahoma 9 Michigan 10 Wisconsin 11 Oklahoma State 12 LSU 13 Auburn 14 Stanford 15 Georgia 16 Florida 17 Louisville 18 Miami 19 Kansas State 20 West Virginia 21 South Florida 22 Virginia Tech 23 Texas 24 Tennessee 25 Utah