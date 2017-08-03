Alabama ranked preseason #1 in coaches poll

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The 2017 preseason coach’s poll was released Thursday morning and Alabama opens as college football’s favorite. The Crimson Tide earned 49 first place votes, Clemson was second with 7 first place votes – although the Tigers were ranked 5th. Auburn is 13th.

The Big Ten has four teams in the top 10, while the ACC and Pac-12 have two, and the SEC has only one. However, the SEC has more teams in the top 25 (six) than any other conference. The ACC and Big 12 rank second with five each, followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 (four) and AAC (one).

Here’s a full list of the 2017 Preseason Coach’s Poll:

1 Alabama (49)
2 Ohio State (5)
3 Florida State (4)
4 USC
5 Clemson (7)
6 Penn State
7 Washington
8 Oklahoma
9 Michigan
10 Wisconsin
11 Oklahoma State
12 LSU
13 Auburn
14 Stanford
15 Georgia
16 Florida
17 Louisville
18 Miami
19 Kansas State
20 West Virginia
21 South Florida
22 Virginia Tech
23 Texas
24 Tennessee
25 Utah

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s