BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to find a woman and her husband who they say have not been seen or heard from since last year.

Lt. Sean Edwards says Brittney Bailey and her husband Ronald have not been seen by her family since last October at her apartment on Arthur Shores Drive. Brittney’s sister told police she suffers from depression.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, please call 911 or Detective Valentine at 297-8413.