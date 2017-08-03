Congresswoman Sewell hosts job fair at University of West Alabama

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Congresswoman Terri Sewell is hosting a job fair on Thursday on the campus of the University of West Alabama.

The Alabama Career Center will have a mobile unit set up to help job seekers with resumes. Between 800-1000 people are expected to attend.

“To have 65 plus employers under one roof, employers such as Alabama Power, Hyundai, Mercedes Benz,” Sewell said. “It’s a great opportunity for folks who are looking for better jobs to come out and find a job.”

The fair will take place in the Hughs Gym from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.