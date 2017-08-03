Discover over 60 bands at Secret Stages in downtown Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Looking for something to do this weekend in Birmingham? Well if you like discovering up and coming musicians, including local acts, Secret Stages may be the place for you.

With Secret Stages Music Discovery Festival as its official title, come prepared to hear a lot of great bands. The festival is in its 7th year, and several acts have gone on to become known on a national and international stage, like Shovels and Rope, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lee Bains and the Glory Fires and more.

The festival takes place in Birmingham’s Historic Loft District in and on six different venues and stages and features nearly 70 performers, including local acts such as Skoolie Escobar, Alabama Rose, and many, many more.

The music starts Friday at 5 p.m. and continues late into the night before it starts back up Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Click here to view the full lineup, and click here to purchase tickets. See the map below for details on venues, stages and more.