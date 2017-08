HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is asking for your help to locate a suspect accused of stealing a purse from a church in Jefferson County on Mother’s Day.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Hogeland. She is wanted on felony warrants for two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 254-7777 if you have any information on her whereabouts, or contact Hoover Police.