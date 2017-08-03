Law enforcement agencies bring down East Alabama drug trafficking organization

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A. Clark Morris, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama announced that twenty-six suspected drug traffickers with ties to East Alabama were arrested in a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation.

Thirteen of the twenty-six suspects were arrested on federal narcotics and money laundering charges. Another thirteen were arrested on state narcotics charges.

According to the federal indictment, the suspects conspired to possess with intent to distribute or did distribute a variety of drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine. Four of the suspects are accused of money laundering.

Twenty different agencies are investigating the cases against the suspects.