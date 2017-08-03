Metal detectors added to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater entrances ahead of Kenny Chesney concert

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Concert goers at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater can expect to see some new security measures. The concert venue has added metal detectors.

Lieutenant Chris James says the upgrade was done to add more security and keep people safer while enjoying a concert.

“Well, we just want the people who come to concerts here to not have to worry about anything but enjoying a good concert. That’s why this place is here so anything we can do to continue to make it safer and worry free we are going to do it,” James explained.

If you carry anything metallic on your person while entering the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, a loud buzzing sound will alert police officers. City leaders working with the police department decided to upgrade security and have added a total of 10 metal detectors.

Michelle Smart says a metal detector will be located at every entrance to the Amphitheater. She is the Tuscaloosa special events coordinator. She says it’s perfect timing since country singer and star Kenny Chesney will perform Friday night in Tuscaloosa.

“I think it’s going to be great, it is going to be great for our gate times. We have a big crowd coming out and we are almost sold out. We have a few tickets available. So I think it’s going to get our guests in much quicker and I am excited to see that,” Smart said.

Police say they’ve never had problems with people trying to bring illegal weapons inside the facility, but upgraded security will make things even safer. Lt. James also wants to remind patrons about the new clear bag policy that went into effect a few weeks ago.

“One change that started last concert and is still in effect is our clear bag policy. We want to make sure everyone is aware that we are only allowing clear bags into the Amphitheater,” he said.

The mayor and Tuscaloosa City Council provided the funding to increase security by adding metal detectors.