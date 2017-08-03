Pregnant girlfriend of missing Dora man speaks out after losing home in weekend fire

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of a Dora man is getting more worried each day he doesn’t come home, and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Shaun Lavigne is “endangered,” although they say they do not believe there was foul play.

Lavigne was last seen Sunday, July 23rd, walking in the area of TJ’s store, toward downtown Dora. His girlfriend, Amanda Moore, who is four months pregnant, says she hasn’t heard from him since.

“The baby is going to need him, and not just the baby, you know, the child, the preteen, the teenager, you know, they’re going to need a dad,” said Moore.

Moore says Shaun has not reached out to her, his mother, or any other family members in ten days. She says she’s worried something terrible might have happened to him.

“I’m just scared for him. He so pretty, he’s beautiful. I know I’m safe with him, you know what I mean, you know what I mean, he’s big. He does tree work. His arms are bigger than my legs. I mean, he made me feel beautiful and wanted, and I love him,” Moore saio.

Her family got even more bad news over the weekend. While she was staying with friends, a fire broke out at her mobile home in Dora. The entire home was destroyed.

“I’m, you know, trying to start a family, that was not going to be a single-parent family, and my trailer was small, but it was somewhere that I could have at least, you know, brought a baby home to. I don’t know, it’s just, I’m just really defeated right now,” said Moore.

If you know the whereabouts of Shaun Lavigne, contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.