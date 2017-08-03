Saban: Da’Shawn Hand will not be suspended if he does what is asked

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)- The first day of Alabama fall camp gave some clarity on one burning question surrounding the team. What punishment will defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand receive?

Nick Saban addressed Hand’s DUI from last weekend.

“If he does everything that he’s supposed to do he will not be suspended,” Saban said, “We’re helping the player. If he would have drove the car it would be a totally different circumstance.”

Hand was arrested at 4:30 in the morning, asleep with the keys in the ignition.

“The fact he didn’t drive the car and wasn’t driving the car and did not put other people at risk, (that) is the most significant thing when you drive under the influence,” Saban said.

Hand was placed in 48-hour inpatient treatment for alcohol and will do community service around Tuscaloosa.