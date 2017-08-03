Tuscaloosa man accused of giving young girl related to him drugs, forcing her to perform sex acts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala . (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa have charged a man with sexual abuse of a young girl related to him, according to a deposition.

37-year-old James Jolly is accused of giving a minor family member meth and marijuana and forcing her to perform sexual acts on him.

The abuse allegedly happened over a six month period, ending in June of this year. According to court documents, the girl was at a summer camp when she told a counselor.

Jolly is charged with sodomy, sexual abuse and chemical endangerment of a minor. His bond is set at $90,000.