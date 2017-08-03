U.S. Senate race attack ads increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chances are you’ve seen a series of blistering negative and controversial ads targeting candidates for the Alabama Senate.

With the special election less than two weeks away the attack ads are growing in numbers.

Political analyst Steve Flowers tells CBS42 the ads started a few weeks ago, when Brooks began to gain momentum after the congressional baseball practice shooting.

One ad, funded by a third party backing Luther Strange, claims Congressman Mo Brooks doesn’t support President Donald Trump.

Brooks released a new ad defending himself .

After solely focusing on Brooks, there are now ads attacking Roy Moore.

Flowers tells CBS42 this is interesting because it may mean a shift in strategy for Strange’s team.

“They’ve left Moore alone which means that the Washington Strange machine has seen polling that they’ve probably killed off Mo Brooks with this negative ad now they’re coming after Moore,” said Flowers.

Flowers goes on to say, a lot of this comes down to money. He says Strange has access to about $5 million for campaigning, Brooks has about $1 million and Moore has about $300,000.

The special election is August 15.