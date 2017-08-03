World’s Longest Yard Sale starts in Gadsden

By Published: Updated:

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT)– The World’s Longest Yard sale or the 127 Yard Sale crosses 6 states and covers 690 miles. It starts in Gadsden and ends in Addison, Michigan. The majority of the Yard Sale follows Highway 127.

There are more than 2,200 vendors. It starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. Vendors will be along the route in yards, fields, pastures you name it! A good place to start is Noccalula Falls Park.

There is no set open or close time, usually it runs from sun up to sun down.

For more information visit: http://www.127yardsale.com/

