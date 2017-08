BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people suffered minor injuries in an early morning apartment fire on Friday.

According to the Battalion Chief, the fire was contained to one unit on the first floor of the Sandpiper Apartments on Barcelona Court.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen. The three people inside received minor injuries while escaping.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.