Avery Johnson Signs 2 Year Extension at Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has signed Head Men’s Basketball Coach Avery Johnson to a two year extension.

Johnson’s contract will now run through the 2023 season, and he will make $2.9 million a year over the next six years of his deal.  He will also receive $150,000 for each season competed in Tuscaloosa.

The former NBA coach has yet to lead the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Tournament, however he signed one of the top recruiting classes in school history this past off season, and Alabama is projected to make a run at the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

