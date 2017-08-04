Bessemer Fire investigating early morning house fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire.

According to Captain Nix, the call about the fire came in shortly after 1 a.m. Crews responded to the 2900 block of Granville Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews noticed fire and smoke showing. There were able to control the fire in about 20 minutes.

Officials say the residence looked occupied, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

This fire is still under investigation.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.