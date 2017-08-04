Fire department outfits drone to help with rescues

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — One Alabama fire department continues to outfit its drone to be a life-saving machine.

The Vestavia Hills Fire and Police Departments were given one drone donated by the rotary club.

Equipped with a camera that can detect heat signatures, the fire department’s drone was able to locate some folks who were lost along the Cahaba River earlier this summer.

After realizing the potential for practical use, the department added powerful lights to the drone. The lights allow operators to see better and anyone on the ground to see the drone.

Lights also allow the department to fly at night while meeting FAA guidelines.

“You are 400 feet in the air so you can cover a larger area, we can see a larger area, versus walking on the ground,” said Alan Bates, with VHFD.

In addition to the lights, the department has figured out a way to attach a bag to drop in case of an emergency.

While the drone can only hold a few pounds, crews can fill it with necessities like a two-way radio or a flashlight.

It would allow for communication between whoever is in need and the first responders on the ground.

“If we don’t have communications, but we’re able to link up with a two-way radio, that’s huge because at that point we are able to talk,” said Bates.

The department continues to look for new ways to use the drone to keep neighbors safe.