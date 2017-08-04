JB Pennington HS students using mobile units

BLOUTSVILLE, ALA (WIAT)- On August 9, 2017 school will start in Blount County, but students at JB Pennington will be in classes elsewhere. They will be in mobile units after parts of the school was damaged by a fire back in March.

Since then, crews have worked hard to clean the inside of the high school. Everything that had smoke or water damage has been removed but the roof and interior still need a lot of work done.

Students will be in classrooms next door in mobile AC condition units. They have set up 8 units that hold two classrooms each and have bathrooms.

Superintendent of Blount County Schools Rodney Green tells CBS 42 they will continue to work hard on construction of the high school during the school year.

“We would love to students to get in the school building by the by the end of the year if that is possible we would certainly move back into the building towards the end of the school year. If that’s not possible then we will start the next school year which would be the 2018-2019 school year in the new building,” said Green.