Pelham man charged with reckless murder in 2016 train-truck crash that killed 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The reported driver of a truck that was struck by a train in May of 2016 is now facing two murder charges.

On May 3, 2016, police responded to the scene of a train collision involving a pickup truck in the 100 block of 15th Place SW in Birmingham. Two passengers died at the scene, and the driver was injured and transported to UAB.

More than a year later, new details are coming out about what may have led to the fatal crash. According to court records, the driver, identified as Gerald Wade Terry, is accused of driving the truck while under the influence of methamphetamine around the lowered railroad crossing gate. An affidavit says the train was plainly visible and in “hazardous proximity” to the crossing, and states his alleged actions caused the death of his two passengers, identified as 25-year-old Charles Patterson and 25-year-old Charles Billpus.

Terry is charged with two counts of reckless murder and was arrested Aug. 3 before noon. His bond for both charges totals $100,000; he bonded out of jail that evening.