Rachel on the Road: K&J’s Elegant Pastries and Creamery

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)–

Before your kids go back to school, we’ve found a big treat for the little ones! K&J’s Elegant Pastries and Creamery is the talk of the town! It’s not your typical single or double scoop of ice cream in a waffle cone… These milkshakes are massive! The owner, Kristal Bryant says they are perfect for sharing. “Especially if you have smaller kids, don’t get one for everybody. Some adults do finish them, I’m not going to lie, but for kids, it’s great for sharing.” The popular K&J original has a brownie, cookie sandwich, vanilla shake, Oreos and more all in one shake! The cotton candy shake has a full cotton candy cupcake, cotton candy ice cream, cotton candy itself, candy pearls, strawberry syrup, and whip cream! For a look at their full menu, click here. Kristal also told us they are launching two new flavors this week! This is an exclusive she said, “nobody knows the flavors yet, but we are going to do a cinnamon roll milkshake and a shake that’s called blue monster. It’s a cookie monster shake.”

This new level of success didn’t come easy though. “I’ve known I wanted to do this since i was 14 years old,” Kristal said. “A lady came from the Art Institute of Atlanta to my art class in high school, and she showed us culinary arts. That was the first time I had ever heard of it. I was so intrigued by it. From that day, I’ve known this is what I wanted to do, so I went to culinary school, but funny thing is I’ve never had a baking class. That part is self-taught. To look back to where I am now is crazy! I started this at home, raising my kids, being an at home mom and doing the cakes on the side. After the years of growing and growing and just to see it flourish into what it is now, it’s just overwhelming. I don’t even have words for it.”

After you order, likely one of Kristal’s daughters, nieces, nephews, cousins or husband will serve the shake! It’s a full family run business, so carve out some time to grab a sweet treat! When we stopped by, there were easily 20 people waiting at the door for ice cream at 10am!! “The kids were wanting to come here for the last hooray for the summer,” April Hall, one of the 20 waiting at the door! “After registration today, the kids had to come get a milkshake from the famous K&J’s in Alabaster, so we loaded up from Leeds and headed this way.”

K&J’s is open at 10am to 7pm Tuesday through Friday and 10am to 6pm Saturday.

