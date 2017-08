TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Paramedics transported one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Broadmore Gardens.

The fire impacted 2 units of the apartment complex. One woman was able to escape and call 911.

Firefighters were able to rescue one man from a unit before he was transported to the hospital.

