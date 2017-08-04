Tuscaloosa Forecast for Busy Weekend- Fan Day, Kenny Chesney

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– Fan Day is tomorrow at Bryant-Denny stadium! Fans can start entering the stadium at 1:30. Practice runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and then coaches and players will be available for autographs for a little less than an hour after.

The forecast looks great for Fan Day! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The air will be dry, so dewpoints are low and it wont feel as humid.

If you are going to the Kenny Chesney concert at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Friday night, gates open at 6:30 with the concert starting at 7:30. It’s likely there will be passing showers in the evening, clearing out by the time you head home. If it doesn’t rain, it’ll stay humid and warm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s