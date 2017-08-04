Tuscaloosa Forecast for Busy Weekend- Fan Day, Kenny Chesney

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– Fan Day is tomorrow at Bryant-Denny stadium! Fans can start entering the stadium at 1:30. Practice runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and then coaches and players will be available for autographs for a little less than an hour after.

The forecast looks great for Fan Day! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The air will be dry, so dewpoints are low and it wont feel as humid.

If you are going to the Kenny Chesney concert at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Friday night, gates open at 6:30 with the concert starting at 7:30. It’s likely there will be passing showers in the evening, clearing out by the time you head home. If it doesn’t rain, it’ll stay humid and warm.