WINSTON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): Marine Patrol Troopers are investigating after a teen drowned at Lewis Smith Lake on Saturday, per a release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Saturday around 6:30 P.M., Marine Patrol Troopers recovered the body of a 16 year old victim. Troopers have not released the identity of the victim.

ALEA has not released any further information as this is an ongoing investigation.