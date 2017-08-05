Chefs, diners gearing up for Birmingham Restaurant Week 2017



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chefs and food fans alike are gearing up for a big week in the Magic City. Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, August 11th and wraps up Sunday, August 20th.

BRW is presented by Regions Bank and REV Birmingham. This year will feature a record-breaking 73 restaurant during the 10-day culinary affair. BRW offers incentives for people to revisit their favorite restaurants or to try something new in the city.

While dining out at BRW participating restaurants, people will also support fresh, local food in ways that go beyond the restaurant’s walls. Each dollar spent during BRW feeds the progress from “the fork to the farm” through REV Birmingham’s Urban Food Project. The money funds each restaurant’s ability to purchase the freshest and healthiest local ingredients while supporting Alabama farmers and local stores.

There are three popular events returning for BRW, including the Preview Party, Wine-o-logy and Harvest Brunch. Tickets for each can be purchased through the BRW website. Restaurants will offer two and/or three course, prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $10, $15, $20, $30, or $40 per person. There will also be beer and/or wine flight components at some locations.

Some participating restaurants include: Bottega Dining Room, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Grille 29, Saigon Noodle House, WaffleWorks, and dozens more.

To purchase event tickets and find a menu for the participants, click here. You can also follow along with BRW through social media here, here and here. The official event hashtag is #BRW2017.