Childcare Resources hosting 11th Annual Fairy Tale Ball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, Childcare Resources is gearing up for a night of dancing, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, a candy bar and even more fun during its annual Fairy Tale Ball. The family friendly event features fairy tale characters and whimsical entertainers all for a good cause.

The night features interactive entertainment with your child’s favorite characters. You’ll find everything from Star Wars to your favorite prince or princess represented. New to the Ball this year is Moana and a Pixie Hollow set complete with Tinkerbell and Pixies.

This year’s Mistress of Ceremonies is CBS 42 anchor Jamie Langley. She says her favorite quote is “what one loves in childhood stays in the heart forever” which is why she tells us it’s important to make sure children have the best experience possible to take with them throughout their lives.

Tickets are $200 for a family of four (two adults and two children under the age of 12) and $20 for each additional child. Individual adult tickets are $90. Children two and under are free. You can find tickets by clicking here or by calling (205)945-0018, ext. 301.

Childcare Resources strives to make quality care and education of children happen by providing information, education, and assistance to families, providers of child care and the community. That goal is achieved by providing training to child care professionals in Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, and Walker counties, assisting low-to-moderate income working families who meet eligibility criteria to pay for childcare and more.

To learn more about Childcare Resources, click here. The 11th Annual Fairy Tale Ball will be held Saturday, August 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Marriott Grandview on Grandview Parkway.