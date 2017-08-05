Community where college student killed celebrates unity

Related Coverage 2 arrested in connection with case of college student shot, killed in Yerkwood

YERKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A community still mourning the shooting death of a college student came together Saturday to celebrate unity. Organizers say they want to see their community prosper.

Planning for the event began before Jalayah Hackman was shot on Church Street in Yerkwood, but organizers said after the shooting, it was even more important for them to come together.

“That gave us more fire to push for our day of unity,” said event coordinator Shante Tabb.

Nearly 200 people gathered in the park just a few yards from the memorial where Hackman was shot.

“We are great people here in this community and we want that to be shown as well,” said Tabb.

Hackman was home from her studies at the University of North Alabama visiting family and friends when an argument between two men on Church Street turned into a gunfight. Hackman was struck by a bullet that took her life a day later.

“She loved life. She didn’t want to leave it at the age of 20, you know? It’s just… I’m angry, I’m hurt,” said Hackman’s aunt, Juanita Madison, the day after Hackman died.

Like Hackman, Tabb has moved away, but comes back to visit, and she wants to see better things coming out of her neighborhood.

“I come home all the time to visit my parents. It’s always home and I love my hometown,” said Tabb.

The event featured games for children, free food and live music, but also job resources.

“Resume writing, interview skills, different types of careers, and what not to wear and what to wear to interviews, so it wasn’t just all about fun. It was resources here as well,” said organizer LaTonia Nash-Hill.

Hackman’s cousin, Shanquenetta Doaty, said the goal is to make a positive impact and see others do well for themselves. She said she things Hackman would be proud of the event.

“We love Jalayah, we miss her every day. We’re going to miss her. But I know she’s smiling down on this day because she knows we’re doing something positive,” said Doaty.