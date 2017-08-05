GBHS offering Back to School Adoption Special this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and parents aren’t the only ones getting ready for back to school. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is also celebrating with a special adoption event this weekend only!

Until Sunday, August 6th, kittens and puppies will have an adoption fee of $35. You’ll find adult cats and dogs for just $20. The adoption fee covers a spay or neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping.

GBHS will also be out at the Trussville Petco on Patrick Way. You can find adoptable dogs at there on Saturday, August 5th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GBHS had a record intake this summer with more than 100 in just one day. The average cost of an animal that comes through the shelter is $225 which includes the vetting, spay/neuter, medications, vaccines, daily care, etc.

To get a sneak peek at the adoptable animals at GBHS right now, click here. You can check out everything going on at GBHS by following along on social media by clicking here and here. You can also find out how to donate here and how to become a foster here.