Steve Harvey: Leaked memo a learning experience for him

By Published: Updated:
Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner at the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Las Vegas. Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach was named Miss Universe. (AP Photo/John Locher)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Steve Harvey says he learned two things after catching heat for a leaked memo.

In an email to his staff for “The Steve Harvey Show,” the comedian cautioned people not to approach him in the makeup chair or “ambush” him in a hallway.

Harvey told a TV critics’ meeting Thursday that he realized, in his words, he can’t write and he should never write.

Harvey, who was promoting his new, Los Angeles-based syndicated show titled “Steve,” called himself a congenial guy.

The email, which Harvey said was a year old, was obtained and posted in May by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder.

Harvey compared his request to a parent asking his kids for a few moments alone at the end of the workday.

His daytime talk show debuts Sept. 5.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s