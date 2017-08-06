Man killed in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Saturday night on 12th Street South.

Detective Sergeant Cortice Miles tells CBS 42 police were called to an apartment building around 8:45 p.m. on a person shot. They discovered the man dead at the scene. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Several small children were at the apartment at the time of the shooting. Police were in contact with DHR during their investigation.

Police have another man in custody at the Bessemer City Jail but it’s too early to say if charges will be filed. Police are still interviewing the man and other witnesses.

