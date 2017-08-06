Two-year-old dies after being shot in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head in Avondale. Birmingham Police say the boy’s mother and another person were also hurt in the shooting.

Police tell us two off-duty officers heard gunshots just before 11:30 Saturday night near Fourth Avenue South. They found the three victims in a white car near a Chevron on Third Avenue South.

The two-year-old was rushed to Children’s of Alabama in serious condition. Police confirmed the boy’s death around 5:30 Sunday morning. His mother and a man were also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and back. The boy’s father was also in the car with the victims and was not hurt.

Lt. Frank Majors with Birmingham Police tells us the area was crowded when shots were fired. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

More information is expected to be released Sunday afternoon. Stay with CBS 42 as we work to bring you the latest details on this developing story.