Two year old killed, two injured after shooting in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A homicide investigation is underway after a two year old was killed and two others were injured during a shooting on Saturday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The child has been identified as Ron’Narius Austin, 2.

Around 11:40 P.M. officers responded to 4100 3rd Ave. South on a the call of a shooting. Officers found three suffering gunshot wounds.

Austin was shot once in the head, the male driver was shot once in his back, and a female passenger, Austin’s suffered multiple shots to her arm. Austin’s father was also in the vehicle but was not injured.

The adult victims were taken to UAB Hospital. Austin was taken to Children’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shelton says the car involving the victim appeared to have been in a shootout involving in another car with at least four vehicles. It is not clear when they exchange of gunfire was initiated.

“Our children, particularly at that age really vulnerable. Right now a family is mourning and has to bury a toddler because of gun violence. A big part of the investigation to find out what happened in that alleyway that caused the exchange of gunfire between the two vehicles.”

If you have any information pertianing to this case, you are asked to contact Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.