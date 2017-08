BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One victim was shot multiple times after leaving the Palace Gentleman’s club early Monday morning, according to Birmingham Police.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on 3rd Avenue West.

Sgt. Eewitt says the male victim was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. Officials are searching for witnesses in the area.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.