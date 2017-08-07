Birmingham Police searching for 83-year-old suspect after McDonald’s shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a senior suspect after a shooting that took place at an area McDonald’s, according to Lt. Edwards with the department.

CBS42 learned of the shooting at the 800 block of Dennison Avenue Southwest around 8:22 p.m. Edwards told CBS42 News that an 83-year-old man reportedly shot a 58-year-old man at the location before leaving the scene in a red vehicle.

The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

