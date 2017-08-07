IT Services Firm Provalus to Create 300 Jobs at Alabama Facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced that Provalus, a company specializing in business technology service and support, plans to invest $6.5 million to open a center in Brewton staffed with 300 workers.

Optomi, is an Atlanta-based tech-staff firm, who launched Provalus to utilize untapped talent in small communities for technology, business and support.

The center in Brewton, a city of 5,500 in Escambia County, will serve as the company’s flagship facility. Provalus has already began training its first group of workers. Once staffing levels reach 50, construction will begin on the first of three buildings, which will occupy a combined space of more than 60,000 square feet.

“I’ve made a commitment to attracting 21st Century jobs to Alabama so that our hard-working citizens can count on a more secure future for their families and communities,” Governor Ivey said. “Provalus’ technology-focused jobs will create this kind of opportunity in Brewton while reinforcing the message that Alabama is open for business.”

The strategic goal is attracting more jobs to the states rural communities, which face hurdles winning economic development, according to the release.

Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace said Provalus’ campus will generate substantial economic growth for the South Alabama city. An Alabama Department of Commerce financial analysis projects the company’s cumulative payroll over 20 years at $210 million.