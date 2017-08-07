Man killed in Bessemer shooting, son in custody

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE AUG. 7, 2017: The coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Kelvin Dewayne Yelling.

Bessemer Police have obtained a warrant for his son, Charles Edward Yelling, on a charge of Murder, according to a release from the department.

Authorities are still trying to determine the motive in the case, and Charles Yelling is currently awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

—

Bessemer Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Saturday night on 12th Street South.

Detective Sergeant Cortice Miles tells CBS 42 police were called to an apartment building around 8:45 p.m. on a person shot. They discovered the man dead at the scene. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Four small children, ages 3 and under were at the apartment at the time of the shooting. Police were in contact with DHR during their investigation.

Police have another man in custody at the Bessemer City Jail but it’s too early to say if charges will be filed. Police are still interviewing the man and other witnesses.

Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to follow this developing story.