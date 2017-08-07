Pelham unveils new traffic plan ahead of school year

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some big changes are coming to Pelham this school year.

Pelham City Schools has a new middle school, Pelham Park Middle School, right off Highway 31. The school is years in the making, and school leaders say they are excited about its opening. However, they’re also warning people to prepare for changes in traffic, beginning this Thursday morning.

“One thing we want to be real careful of is our kids. We want our kids to be safe, we want our parents to understand how to get our kids in and out of the school as quickly as possible,” said Pelham Police Chief Larry Palmer.

On Monday, police and school leaders unveiled the traffic plan for the school, along with a map for parents, explaining how cars will come in and out of the school, complete with overflow parking.

“There will be designated school officials that will be assisting with police,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield. “I would expect that there be more the first day, and as we get our routines established, you’ll probably see less, but there will always be enough to get the job done.”

About 800 students are expected to attend Pelham Park Middle, which could mean hundreds of additional cars on Pelham Parkway. Coefield says there are things parents can do to prepare for the start-of-school rush.

“Tonight or Wednesday, that they get out, take a practice run, familiarize themselves with where the school is, where the turns are,” he said. “Leave early. Give yourself time.”

Pelham students are back in class August 10th.