(WIAT) — Senate Candidate Doug Jones came to the CBS42 News studio to discuss his campaign for the upcoming U.S. Senate special election.

Jones is one of the Democratic candidates in a race that has seen a crowded field on the other side of the aisle, though he has had success by way of receiving an endorsement from Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

Watch above as Jones discusses the race ahead of next week’s party primaries.