Squeeze in flavors and thrills at Alabama Splash Adventure before September 4 season ending

BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – The Alabama Splash Adventure park is known for fun rides, attractions, and nonstop entertainment. The park is also home to many excellent food options. The General’s Diner is especially unique. It’s air conditioned, comfortable, and inside you can learn a little bit about The General herself.

“There’s a lot of history, pictures in here of the history of our family and of things that I’ve done. It makes me humble. It makes me happy,” said Patricia Koch.

Koch married into the amusement park business in 1960. Koch’s husband, Bill, was growing his father’s idea of Santa Claus Land into Holiday World. The park is still operating today. In 2014, Koch, her son Dan, and her daughter Natalie took over Alabama Splash Adventure and began turning it into the success it is today.

“One of the first things that we did was start cleaning. Just massive cleaning and painting. I think being clean is one of the most important things about any place that you go to. We worked hard with security and how we operate the park. We’re here only during the day. We don’t stay at night. We have no alcohol. We have tried very hard to make sure that it’s a family park. And families should feel safe and happy here,” Koch said.

First class excellence is reflected in everything at Alabama Splash Adventure from the rides, to the free sunscreen, parking, and drinks, to all of the delicious lunch food options.

The General’s Diner offers the widest variety of choices in the park; like potato salad, baked beans, and grilled chicken sandwiches.

“So it’s a place where people can come and sit down in air conditioning and have a meal. It’s a little quieter than being out in the open, but the food is delicious. I think our food is really good.” Koch said.

Savory and sweet options are covered to satisfy any craving. The park offers a variety of fun theme-park foods that just don’t taste the same anywhere else.

There is still time left to visit Alabama Splash Adventure before the summer 2017 season ends on Monday, September 4th.