Students at J.S. Abrams Elementary head back to mold-free school

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the start of a new school year for students attending J.S. Abrams Elementary.

At the end of the last school year, the school dealt with a mold issue that had parents concerned. After testing, the mold was deemed non-hazardous.

Abrams had to undergo $500,000 worth of renovations. The school is now complete with a new roof and air vents.

Check out our full interview with Superintendent Dr. Keith Stewart for more on the district’s plans for the 2017-18 school year.