UAB begins second week of fall practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week closer to The Return, the UAB Blazers hit the practice field to begin their second week of fall camp Monday morning.

In full pads for the second practice, UAB is still working to implement things both offensively and defensively at this point in camp.

“It’s hard because the offense is doing their thing, the defense is doing their thing. They’re trying to compete against each other,” head coach Bill Clark said. “You don’t want to work too much on each other because you’re trying to get stuff in, but there’s some of that they have to do just to get lined up.”

The Blazers are working towards their first scrimmage this weekend, and with the pads now on, Clark says he sees a change in some of the players’ intensity.

“You hear me say this like a broken record: that depth chart changes,” Clark said. “Guys that give great effort need to be rewarded. Now, you’ve got to keep doing it, and there’s a reason there’s guys up on that depth chart already.

“They looked a lot better today as far as just understanding what it looks like, the tempo, and that’ll be a constant.”

UAB will practice every day this week before their first fall scrimmage Saturday. The Blazers open their season September 2nd against Alabama A&M.